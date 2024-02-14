DNOW (DNOW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect DNOW to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DNOW Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. DNOW has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DNOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DNOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

