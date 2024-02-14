FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
See Also
