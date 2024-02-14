FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.