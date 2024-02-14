CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CCLP stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

