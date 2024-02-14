CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
CalAmp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CalAmp
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.