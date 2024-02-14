StockNews.com Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $592.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

