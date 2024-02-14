Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.21.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

