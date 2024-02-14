Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $446.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.21 and a 200 day moving average of $395.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

