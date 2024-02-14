Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

NYSE CRI opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

