StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.3 %

MHH opened at $8.61 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.