Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

DIS stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

