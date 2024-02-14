Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

