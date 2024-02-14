Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $143.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

