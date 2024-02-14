CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.1 %

CVU stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.