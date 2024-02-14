CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.1 %
CVU stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
