Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.