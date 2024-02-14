William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,370,000 after purchasing an additional 531,160 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

