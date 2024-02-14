Zacks Research Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.34 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.