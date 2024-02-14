Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.10.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $164.13 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.