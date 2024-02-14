ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Trading Down 8.8 %

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $12,352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $8,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

