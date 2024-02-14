StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 5.5 %

BBGI stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

