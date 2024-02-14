Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
