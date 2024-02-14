Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

