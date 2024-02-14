FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

