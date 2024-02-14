Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.