Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ichor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ichor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.