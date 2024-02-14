Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $133.84 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

