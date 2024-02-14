State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.