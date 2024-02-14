Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tenable by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2,917.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,093,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

