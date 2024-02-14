Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.