Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Roblox in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.32 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,272 shares of company stock worth $30,319,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

