Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $88.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

