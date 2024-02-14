William Blair Comments on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $30.60 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

