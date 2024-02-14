Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

