Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Reduced by Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMA. TD Securities dropped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.34 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 65.68%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

