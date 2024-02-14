Alessandro Zamboni Sells 47,381 Shares of RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOP) Stock

RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOP – Get Free Report) insider Alessandro Zamboni sold 47,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £43,590.52 ($55,052.44).

RegTech Open Project Stock Performance

RegTech Open Project stock opened at GBX 5.74 ($0.07) on Wednesday. RegTech Open Project plc has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

RegTech Open Project Company Profile

RegTech Open Project plc operates as an independent fintech company in Italy, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It develops Orbit Open Platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution and proprietary operational resiliency platform to navigate regulatory landscape and maintain stable operating environment.

