FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($3.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.84). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

BBIO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

