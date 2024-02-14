FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

IPAR stock opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

