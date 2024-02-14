99 Acquisition Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 14th (NASDAQ:NNAGU)

99 Acquisition Group’s (NASDAQ:NNAGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 14th. 99 Acquisition Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
99 Acquisition Group Price Performance
Shares of NNAGU opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. 99 Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.
99 Acquisition Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 99 Acquisition Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.