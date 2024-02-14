NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 351,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 699,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuStar Energy by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

