NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE NS opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.70%.
Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NS
NuStar Energy Company Profile
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuStar Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.