Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $148.09. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

