iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.29. 2,194,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,967. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

