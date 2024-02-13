Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,341,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,303,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,373 shares of company stock valued at $354,264,874 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $464.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,883. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

