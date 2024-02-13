Lindsell Train Ltd Sells 76,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 11.3% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $562,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,003. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.