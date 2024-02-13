First National Advisers LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

