SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

