Shopify’s (SHOP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 23,936,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

