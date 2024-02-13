Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 8,365 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $740.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $702.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $745.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

