SWS Partners Sells 396 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.29. The stock had a trading volume of 514,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,243. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.63.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

