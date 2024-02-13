Lee Financial Co Has $1.22 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

