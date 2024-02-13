Knuff & Co LLC Sells 66 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.6% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.72. The stock had a trading volume of 699,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.21 and its 200 day moving average is $601.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $728.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

