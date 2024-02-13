Lindsell Train Ltd Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 6.2% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $310,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,248,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,143,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

